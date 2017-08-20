Buhari can’t achieved what Osinbajo did while he was in London – Junaid Mohammed

A Second Republic lawmaker, Junaid Mohammed, has opined that President Muhammadu Buhari can not achieved what his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo did while he was on medical vacation in London. Mohammed said this while commending Osinbajo for his role during the period Buhari was away in the UK. The former lawmaker said the Vice President was […]

Buhari can’t achieved what Osinbajo did while he was in London – Junaid Mohammed

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

