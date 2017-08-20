Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari can’t achieved what Osinbajo did while he was in London – Junaid Mohammed

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Second Republic lawmaker, Junaid Mohammed, has opined that President Muhammadu Buhari can not achieved what his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo did while he was on medical vacation in London. Mohammed said this while commending Osinbajo for his role during the period Buhari was away in the UK. The former lawmaker said the Vice President was […]

Buhari can’t achieved what Osinbajo did while he was in London – Junaid Mohammed

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.