Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari disconnected from Nigeria, his return may have no effect – UNDEDSS

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The United Niger Delta Energy Development Security Strategy (UNDEDSS) on Monday said President Muhammadu Buhari’s national broadcast shows he is disconnected from true state of Nigeria. In a statement signed by its Executive Secretary, Mr. Tony Uranta in Lagos, UNDEDSS said Buhari’s comment that Nigeria was non-negotiable made the group wonder if his return would […]

Buhari disconnected from Nigeria, his return may have no effect – UNDEDSS

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.