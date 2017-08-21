Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari: El-Rufai suggests new strategies to President

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Following his return from London, Governor Nasir El-Rufai, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to cut down his work hours so as to re-evaluate his campaign promises to Nigerians. El-Rufai, who gave the advice while featuring on Channels television, also urged the president to reduce the number of visitors he receives daily. He said the president […]

Buhari: El-Rufai suggests new strategies to President

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.