Buhari: El-Rufai, supporters ground Kaduna

Major streets within Kaduna metropolis stood still on Tuesday as Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, led his his deputy, Architect Barnabas Bala Bantex, state executives, top All Progressives Congress (APC) and party supporters to pro-Buhari rally. Thousands of supporters of Nigeria’s President thronged along as El-Rufai and his deputy moved in the procession in […]

Buhari: El-Rufai, supporters ground Kaduna

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

