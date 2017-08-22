Buhari: Fani-Kayode making inciting comment against President – BMSG

The Buhari Media Support Group, BMSG, has lamented what it described as inciting comments coming from a former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode. The group cautioned Fani-Kayode, over his call on President Muhammadu Buhari “to resign and go home.” Coordinator of the group, Austin Braimoh, described Fani-Kayode’s remarks on the person of Buhari as unpatriotic. In […]

Buhari: Fani-Kayode making inciting comment against President – BMSG

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

