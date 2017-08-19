Buhari: Fani-Kayode reveals why President is returning after over 100 days

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari is returning to Nigeria after over 100 days in London, UK, because of the protests of the#ResumeOrResign group at the Abuja House in London. Fani-Kayode tweeted: “I commend the efforts of the #ResumeOrResign group for chasing @MBuhari out of UK after one night […]

Buhari: Fani-Kayode reveals why President is returning after over 100 days

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

