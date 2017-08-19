Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari: Fani-Kayode reveals why President is returning after over 100 days

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari is returning to Nigeria after over 100 days in London, UK, because of the protests of the#ResumeOrResign group at the Abuja House in London. Fani-Kayode tweeted: “I commend the efforts of the #ResumeOrResign group for chasing @MBuhari out of UK after one night […]

Buhari: Fani-Kayode reveals why President is returning after over 100 days

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.