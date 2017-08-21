Buhari: Five key issues President failed to address in nationwide broadcast

As Nigerians continue to react to the Monday morning presidential address by Muhammadu Buhari following his return from the United Kingdom, there are pressing issues Nigerians expected President Buhari to address, but he was silent about them, creating doubts and fears in the minds of many, especially in the social media. The President addressed Nigeria […]

Buhari: Five key issues President failed to address in nationwide broadcast

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

