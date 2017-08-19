Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari: Governor, President aides gather at Abuja Airport to welcome President [PHOTO]

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Two presidential spokesmen, Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu, have arrived at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari, who will arrive in the country later this evening. Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed Abubakar, is also there. Journalists have also converged to capture the arrival of the president. […]

Buhari: Governor, President aides gather at Abuja Airport to welcome President [PHOTO]

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.