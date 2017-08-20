Buhari: Governors Shettima, Bello react to president’s return

Borno Governor, Kashim Shettima, has expressed his joy over the return of President Muhammadu Buhari. Shettima, who was on a condolence visit to Kaduna when the President arrived Abuja on Saturday, said it was for Buhari’s love for the northeast that Borno State Government pioneered prayers for the President’s health during his first medical trip […]

Buhari: Governors Shettima, Bello react to president’s return

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

