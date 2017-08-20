Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari: Governors Shettima, Bello react to president’s return

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Borno Governor, Kashim Shettima, has expressed his joy over the return of President Muhammadu Buhari. Shettima, who was on a condolence visit to Kaduna when the President arrived Abuja on Saturday, said it was for Buhari’s love for the northeast that Borno State Government pioneered prayers for the President’s health during his first medical trip […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

