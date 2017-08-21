Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari: Group ‘attacks’ President over silence on salient issues

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, CACOL, has faulted the speech made by President Muhammadu Buhari, following his return from London where he spent 101 days on medical vacation. CACOL said the nationwide broadcast did not encompass the “holistic situation of our present situation and with due considerations for the divergence of opinions as […]

Buhari: Group ‘attacks’ President over silence on salient issues

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.