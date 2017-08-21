Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari has transmitted resumption letter to NASS – Aide – Vanguard

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Buhari has transmitted resumption letter to NASS – Aide
Vanguard
President Muhammadu Buhari has transmitted a letter of resumption to the National Assembly, intimating the lawmakers of his return from medical vacation in London, an official has confirmed. Alhaji Suleman Kawu, Senior Special Assistant to the
Dogara receives President Buhari's resumption letterPremium Times
I'm back as President! ―Buhari to NASSNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.