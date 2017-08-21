Buhari has transmitted resumption letter to NASS – Aide

President Muhammadu Buhari has transmitted a letter of resumption to the National Assembly, intimating the lawmakers of his return from medical vacation in London, an official has confirmed.

Alhaji Suleman Kawu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, House of Representatives, announced this on Monday, during an interactive session with newsmen in Abuja.

Kawu said that the President, in compliance with section 145 of the 1999 constitution as amended, had fulfilled the constitutional responsibility by writing to intimate the House of his resumption, with effect from Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.

According to him, even though the National Assembly is on recess, there is a robust administrative machinery in place that would ensure that the President’s letter is properly attended to.

“The most important issue is that the President has transmitted the letter in a prompt and timely fashion,’’ Kawu said.

Meanwhile, a member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Israel Famurewa (Osun-APC), has advocated that the President be allowed some time to rest.

“I believe Mr President still needs some time to rest, considering the fact that he is just coming back from the hospital; the Vice President should still do most of the work.

“The President is on seat and should be able to give direction as to where and how to go,’’ Famurewa said.

While appreciating God for Buhari’s safe return, the lawmaker said that God answered the prayers of Nigerians while the President was away.

“Going by the series of rumour that dominated everywhere about his health status, we thank God that at least he came back alive.

“We missed him as a person, but we had an Acting President who held forth and did credibly well.

“The President is back; I believe things will now be faster than while he was away,” he said.

The lawmaker commended the President for emphasising unity in his Monday broadcast, saying that such thrust had punctured any thought of dividing Nigeria.

“Those agitating for division don’t know what war is all about; if they had witnessed the civil war, they will not be clamouring for something that can result to war.

“The strength of this nation lies on its unity and oneness; that is our greatest asset. We must hold on to it because it can catapult us to any level we want to go,’’ Famurewa said.

