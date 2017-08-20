Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari: How Charlyboy’s coup evicted Buhari from London – Reno Omokri

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former Special Adviser on New Media to ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has claimed that Charles Oputa also known as Charlyboy’s ‘civilian coup’ led to President Muhammadu Buhari’s return from London. Buhari, who spent over 100 days in London attending to his ill-health returned to the country on Saturday. However, Omokri said Charlyboy’s “return or […]

Buhari: How Charlyboy’s coup evicted Buhari from London – Reno Omokri

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.