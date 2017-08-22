Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari: HURIWA wants legislation against health tourism

Posted on Aug 22, 2017

AS REACTIONS continue to trail the national broadcast by President Muhammadu Buhari, a leading pro-transparency and democracy non-governmental body, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, yesterday said the presidential address was not farreaching and re-assuring. In a media release by the national coordinator of HURIWA, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, and the national director of media, […]

