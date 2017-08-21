Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari: I have resumed office – President writes National Assembly

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari, has written to the National Assembly on his readiness to resume duty, from his return from London. The President in the letter said he has resumed duty from his medical vacation in the United Kingdom and has now assumed his role as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with effect […]

Buhari: I have resumed office – President writes National Assembly

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.