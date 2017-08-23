Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari: I stand by claim that President went into coma – Fayose – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Buhari: I stand by claim that President went into coma – Fayose
Daily Post Nigeria
Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has said that his agitation and revelation was responsible for 'the return of President Buhari last Saturday. Fayose, who was speaking to leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party at the government office, said he
I have no apologies for comments on Buhari's health – FayosePremium Times
I won't commit over Buhari's return – FayoseThe Nation Newspaper
Fayose: I can't commit suicide because of my mother — not to talk of BuhariTheCable
TODAY.NG –Nigerian Bulletin –Amoré (press release) (blog)
all 12 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.