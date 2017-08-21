Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari in closed-door meeting with Osinbajo

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, behind closed doors. This was Buhari’s first working day since he returned from medical vacation in the UK on Saturday. It afforded Osinbajo the opportunity to brief the President of some of the developments that took place while he […]

Buhari in closed-door meeting with Osinbajo

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.