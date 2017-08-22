Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari is doing well, APC never promised Nigerians miracles – Oshiomhole

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The immediate past Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, has asserted that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, never promised Nigerians miracles. Oshiomhole made the remark while maintaining that the party had done well since assuming power two years ago. Speaking on Channels television, on Monday night, Oshiomhole said APC can not fix what took […]

Buhari is doing well, APC never promised Nigerians miracles – Oshiomhole

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.