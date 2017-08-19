Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari is not teleguiding Osinbajo – Laolu Akande

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Laolu Akande, the spokesman for the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has denied reports claiming that President Muhammadu Buhari is teleguiding his principal. Responding to a question from TheCable on a widely circulated report, alleging that a cabal was holding Osinbajo back from exercising presidential powers, Akande said such speculation was “curious”. “Acting President Osinbajo has […]

Buhari is not teleguiding Osinbajo – Laolu Akande

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.