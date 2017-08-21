Buhari Just Fueled The Struggle For Biafra – FFK Reacts To President Buhari’s Speech

A former Aviation Minister in the country and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the 6-minute long speech delivered by the Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, earlier today following his return. He took to his social media page on Facebook to write: THE PRESIDENT’S MORNING BROADCAST During his thoroughly uninspiring six minute…

The post Buhari Just Fueled The Struggle For Biafra – FFK Reacts To President Buhari’s Speech appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

