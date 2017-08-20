Buhari: Kogi declares Monday as public holiday for return of President

Kogi State Government has declared Monday, 21st August, 2017 as Public Holiday and Thanksgiving Day over the safe return of President Muhammadu Buhari. Governor Yahaya Bello who stated this through his Director General on Media and Publicity, Kingsley Fanwo in a statement said the day will be used to thank the Almighty God for the […]

Buhari: Kogi declares Monday as public holiday for return of President

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

