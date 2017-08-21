Buhari: Lai Mohammed attacks Fayose, Fani-Kayode over President’s return

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has attacked former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode and Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose over their comments concerning the health of President Muhammadu Buhari while he was away in London for medical vacation. The minister asked well-meaning Nigerians to hold purveyors of fake news and hate […]

Buhari: Lai Mohammed attacks Fayose, Fani-Kayode over President’s return

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

