Buhari lands in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday afternoon arrived the Presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Buhari, who has been in the United Kingdom since May 7th on medical ground, landed at the airport around 4:35 p.m in Nigeria Air Force Plane 001

He wore a black coloured caftan and trousers with multicolored cap to match.

Buhari arrived Abuja with his Aide-de-Camp (ADC), Lawal Abubakar, Chief Security Officer (CSO), Bashir Bindawa, Chief Police Security Officer (CPSO), Abdulkareem Dauda, and Personal Assistant one, Mohammed Sabihu (Tunde) among others.

He alighted from the plane and shook hands with the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo before rendition of the National anthem.

Buhari, after rendition of the National anthem, went round to shake hands with governors and top government officials who had formed a single file.

He then departed for Presidential Villa by road.

The governors at the airport to welcome him included governors of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje, Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara, Muhammed Abubakar of Bauchi, Abubakar Bello of Niger, Nesom Wike of Rivers, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi and Deputy governor of Kaduna state, Mr Barnabas Bala.

Among those at the airport to welcome the president included members of the National Assembly, service chiefs, Inspector-General of Police Ibrahim Idris, Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari as well as other presidential aides.

Others at the airports are the National Security Adviser to the President (NSA) retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno; the Director-General, Department of State Security (DSS), Alhaji Lawal Daura and other dignitaries from and within Abuja.

The President took a national salute from the Presidential Guards Brigade while cultural groups were also singing and dancing to welcome him back home.

The post Buhari lands in Abuja appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

