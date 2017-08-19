Buhari Meets Osinbajo, Security Chiefs Behind Closed Doors

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday met Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and security chiefs behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Punch reports.

The meeting was Buhari’s first official engagement after returning to the country earlier in the day.

It was held inside his official residence.

Journalists and some other top government officials were excused from the premises after Buhari had exchanged greetings with officials who were on hand to receive him at his residence.

