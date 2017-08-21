Buhari Meets With Osinbajo, Others

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met behind closed doors with government officials including Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and some presidential aides as he formally resumed duties in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that presidential aides including the Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari, and the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, were among the early callers at the president’s office.

Alhaji Kawu Sumaila, the Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives) was also in the President’s office to collect Letter of Resumption of duties for onward transmission to the National Assembly.

Osinbajo, who received the President on arrival from London on Saturday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, also met behind closed doors with President Buhari in his office for about two hours.

Gov. Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State was also sighted moving towards the president’s office.NAN reliably learnt the President may be receiving more visitors including some service chiefs and cabinet ministers who are expected to brief him on developments in their respective ministries, departments and agencies.

Buhari, who returned to Abuja Saturday on after a successful medical vacation in London, had earlier on Monday addressed Nigerians in a nationwide broadcast where he reassured that his administration would continue to ensure Nigeria’s unity.

