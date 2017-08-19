Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari meets with Osinbajo, service chiefs behind closed doors

Posted on Aug 19, 2017

President Muhammadu Buhari held a brief meeting with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, service chiefs and heads of other security agencies, following his arrival from London on Saturday. The closed-door meeting was held at the president’s official residence inside the Aso Rock Presidential Villa. Journalists and other government officials were denied access to the venue for […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

