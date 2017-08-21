Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari might leave for medical check-up again – Presidency

Posted on Aug 21, 2017

President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, has admitted that his boss could still leave the country for medical check-ups. Adesina, speaking on Sunrise Daily on Channels TV Monday morning, however called on Nigerians to pray that Buhari remains hale and hearty. “What Nigerians should hope for is that our president will remain whole. But if […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

