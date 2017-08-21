Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari must apologise to Nigerians, declare health status – Opposition parties

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Several political parties across the country have reacted to the nationwide broadcast by President Muhammadu Buhari. The National Conscience Party (NCP), the United Democratic Party (UDP), the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) faulted the President’s speech on the grounds that he did not give Nigerian taxpayer’s a peek into his […]

Buhari must apologise to Nigerians, declare health status – Opposition parties

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.