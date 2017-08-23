Buhari: Nigeria donates $1m, 315 tonnes of relief materials to Freetown mudslide victims

Nigeria has donated 315 tonnes of assorted relief materials and one million dollars cash to Sierra Leone to help alleviate the suffering of people affected by flood and mudslide in the country. Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, made the presentation to his Sierra Leonean counterpart, Mr Samura Koroma, in Freetown on Tuesday. […]

Buhari: Nigeria donates $1m, 315 tonnes of relief materials to Freetown mudslide victims

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

