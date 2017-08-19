Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari: Nigerians react to President’s expected return

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigerians have taken to social media, to react to President Muhammadu Buhari’s imminent arrival on Saturday. Buhari will return to the country later in the day, after receiving medical attention in London, the presidency has confirmed. The President’s return came after over 100 days in London for medical treatment. He left the country on May […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.

