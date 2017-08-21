Buhari: Oby Ezekwesili reacts to President’s nationwide broadcast – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Buhari: Oby Ezekwesili reacts to President's nationwide broadcast
Daily Post Nigeria
A former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has described President Muhammadu Buhari's nationwide broadcast as a “terrible case of missed opportunity.” Buhari addressed Nigerians on Monday morning, for the first time since returning from the UK, …
Buhari's speech is a case of missed opportunity – Ezekwesili
'Buhari's speech is a terrible case of missed opportunity' – Oby Ezekwesili
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!