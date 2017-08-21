Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari: Oby Ezekwesili reacts to President’s nationwide broadcast – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Aug 21, 2017


Buhari: Oby Ezekwesili reacts to President's nationwide broadcast
A former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has described President Muhammadu Buhari's nationwide broadcast as a “terrible case of missed opportunity.” Buhari addressed Nigerians on Monday morning, for the first time since returning from the UK, …
