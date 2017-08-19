Buhari, Osinbajo, APC leaders architects of terror, hate speech – Fani-Kayode

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has lambasted Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, for saying the federal government will henceforth regard hate speech as act of terrorism. Fani-Kayode on Saturday said the declaration has proven that President Muhammadu Buhari, Osinbajo, APC National Chairman, John Odigie Oyegun, and other leaders of the party “are indeed a bunch of […]

