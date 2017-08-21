Buhari, Osinbajo meet in closed-door

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA- PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, Monday, held a closed-door meeting with the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo in his official home at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President who resumed work after his medical vacation that lasted about 104 days in London, the United Kingdom, operated from his official residence where he received visitors including some governors that visited him.

‎The Personal Assistant to the president on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, had in his twitter handle disclosed that Julius Berger Construction Company was carrying out renovation work in the President office which had made it imperative for him to operate from his residence pending when the renovations would be through.

Ahmad, in his twitter handle, handle@BashirAhmaad, twitted, “”Some renovations are ongoing at the office. His fully equipped office in his residence. He’ll be back to the main office after the works.”

It was gathered that the Vice President, Prof. Osinbajo, on his return from Lagos where he had earlier attended a conference of the Nigerian Bar Association, proceeded to Buhari’s residence a few minutes after 3pm where they both held a closed door.

The post Buhari, Osinbajo meet in closed-door appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

