Buhari: Osinbajo, others celebrate President’s return at Aso Villa Chapel

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and other worshippers at the Aso Villa Chapel on Sunday, celebrated President Muhammadu Buhari’s return to the country, after over 100 days of medical vacation in London, UK Buhari returned to the country on Saturday, after he left on May 7. Worshippers at the Chapel which is situated few blocks from […]

Buhari: Osinbajo, others celebrate President’s return at Aso Villa Chapel

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

