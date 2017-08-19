Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari: Osinbajo receives President [PHOTOS]

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in Politics

President Muhammadu Buhari returned to the waiting hands of his Vice, Prof Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday. The president’s aircraft , Eagle 001 arrived in Abuja at about 4:30pm. Buhari was away for 104 days, a situation that prompted some Nigerians to demand his resignation. He stayed at the Abuja House in London where his doctors […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

