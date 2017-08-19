Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari: Pray for those who wanted my father dead – President’s daughter, Zahra

Posted on Aug 19, 2017

Zahra Buhari-Indimi, daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, has asked Nigerians to pray for those who wished the President dead. President Buhari returned to the country Saturday after 103 days medical vacation in London. In excitement, Zahra took to her Instagram page to share her joy over her father’s recovery and return. She stated that some […]

