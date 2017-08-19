Buhari: Presidential villa agog as president returns

The Presidential Villa Abuja is agog with activities as staff and security personnel are making last minute preparations to receive President Muhammadu Buhari who is expected back to the country today. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buhari, who has been on medical vacation in the United Kingdom for the past 100 days […]

