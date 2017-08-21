Buhari: President’s broadcast was like a coup d’etat speech – Jibrin

Suspended member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has offered his opinion on President Muhammadu Buhari’s nationwide broadcast on Monday morning. Jibrin, writing on his Twitter account, described it as speech “announcing a coup d’etat”. He tweeted: “Fair for everyone to have ideas and expectations but I did not expect PMB to read a […]

Buhari: President’s broadcast was like a coup d’etat speech – Jibrin

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

