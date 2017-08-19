Buhari: President’s hometown, Daura in jubilation mood

Residents of Daura in Katsina State are in an upbeat mood over reports of President Muhammadu Buhari’s return to Nigeria after his medical vacation abroad. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that those interviewed on Saturday expressed gratitude to Allah for the Presidents recovery and return to Nigeria. Alhaji Salisu Haro, a civil servant, […]

