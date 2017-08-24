Buhari ratifies agreement with UAE on illicit cash flows

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday ratified treaties between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to boost financial cooperation and ease the repatriation of illicit funds.

The President also signed treaties on African Tax Administration Forum Agreement on Mutual Assistance in Tax Matters.

He also ratified an agreement on a Charter for the Lake Chad Basin between Nigeria, Cameroun, Central African Republic, Libya, Niger and the Republic of Chad.

