Buhari receives another prominent Nigerian in London [PHOTOS]

A Second Republic presidential candidate who is currently an All Progressives Congress, APC, stalwart, Alhaji Bashir Tofa has visited President Muhammadu Buhari in London. Buhari is currently in London nursing an unknown ailment. The president has spent over 100 days in the Queen’s country. Tofa, who was on a lone visit to the president, wished […]

Buhari receives another prominent Nigerian in London [PHOTOS]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

