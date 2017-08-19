Buhari receives another prominent Nigerian in London [PHOTOS]
A Second Republic presidential candidate who is currently an All Progressives Congress, APC, stalwart, Alhaji Bashir Tofa has visited President Muhammadu Buhari in London. Buhari is currently in London nursing an unknown ailment. The president has spent over 100 days in the Queen’s country. Tofa, who was on a lone visit to the president, wished […]
Buhari receives another prominent Nigerian in London [PHOTOS]
