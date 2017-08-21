Buhari resumes duty, may work from official residence

Nigeria’s Muhammadu Buhari Monday resumed duty as the country’s president two days after he returned from London where he spent more than 100 days receiving medical treatment to an undisclosed ailment.

“In compliance with Section 145 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), I write to intimate that I have resumed my functions as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with effect from Monday, 21st August 2017, after my medical follow-up in the United Kingdom,” Buhari said in a letter sent to the National Assembly.‎

However, indications emerged that the President will temporarily operate from his official residence also located in the villa.

A Presidency source told The Guardian that construction giant, Julius Berger is currently carrying out renovation work in the office. It is uncertain when or how long the renovation would last.

President Buhari returned to the country last Saturday after spending over three months medical sojourn in the United Kingdom (UK).

‎He left for London on May 7, 2017, and handed the reins of government to the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, who functioned as the Acting President.

Speaking to State House Correspondents, Special Adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina on Monday said, “Yes, some few minutes past 11 am, the President signed the letter notifying the National Assembly of his resumption.

“A copy has been sent to the Senate President and a copy has been sent to the Speaker, House of Representatives, so the President has resumed.”

On Nigerians reaction to the President’s broadcast that his message was not explicit enough, Adesina said, “that broadcast was just one step of many steps that are going to be taken in the days and weeks and months ahead so you can’t expect that everything will be said in one day.”

