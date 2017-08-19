Buhari returns to Nigeria after 103 days in London

At exactly 4:36pm, the plane conveying President Muhammadu Buhari touched down at Nnamdi Azikiwe international airport in Abuja.

Buhari spent four minutes inside the aircraft before disembarking.

He was welcomed by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Abba Kyari, chief of staff, service chiefs and some of his aides.

Buhari took salute from the presidential guards’ brigade while cultural groups sang and danced to welcome him back home.

The president, who appeared in traditional attires with a cap to match, walked into the presidential lodge where he spent about two minutes before departing for the presidential villa.

Among the governors who were on the ground to receive him were Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara), Muhammed Abubakar (Bauchi), Abubakar Bello (Niger), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi) and Barnabas Bala, deputy governor of Kaduna.

Babagana Monguno, national security adviser, and Lawal Daura, director-general, Department of State Security (DSS) were also there.

The president spent 103 days in London treating an undisclosed ailment.

Femi Adesina, special adviser to the president on media and publicity, had announced that Buhari would address the nation by 7am on Monday.

TheCable

