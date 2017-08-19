Buhari Returns to Nigeria Today – Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari returns to the country later today after receiving medical attention in London, the presidency has said.

The president is set to return after over 100 days in London for medical treatment.

He left the country on May 7 after handing over power to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who has functioned as Acting President since then.

Buhari is expected to speak to Nigerians in a broadcast by 7 a.m. on Monday, Femi Adesina, his spokesperson told journalists on Saturday morning.

“He thanks all Nigerians who have prayed ceaselessly for his recovery and well-being since the beginning of the health challenge.”

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Buhari Returns to Nigeria Today – Presidency appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

