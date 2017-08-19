Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari Returns to Nigeria Today – Presidency

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari returns to the country later today after receiving medical attention in London, the presidency has said.

The president is set to return after over 100 days in London for medical treatment.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

He left the country on May 7 after handing over power to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who has functioned as Acting President since then.

Buhari is expected to speak to Nigerians in a broadcast by 7 a.m. on Monday, Femi Adesina, his spokesperson told journalists on Saturday morning.

“He thanks all Nigerians who have prayed ceaselessly for his recovery and well-being since the beginning of the health challenge.”

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Buhari Returns to Nigeria Today – Presidency appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.