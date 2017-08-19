Buhari returns today

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected back in Nigeria today Saturday 19th of August 2019.

The President had left Nigeria since May 7th to meet up with follow up consultation with his doctors in the United Kingdom.

A statement by the Special Adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, reads ‘The President had left the country on May 7, this year, after handing over power to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who has functioned as Acting President since then.

“President Buhari is expected to speak to Nigerians in a broadcast by 7 a.m on Monday, August 21, 2017.

“He thanks all Nigerians who have prayed ceaselessly for his recovery and well-being since the beginning of the health challenge.” it stated

The post Buhari returns today appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

