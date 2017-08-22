Buhari reveals what he will do for Igbo people

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday assured people of the South East that his administration will ensure they “get their dues” just like other zones in the country. Buhari gave the assurance while receiving a coalition of South East youths group who stormed the Aso Rock Villa gate to declare support for him. His Special Adviser […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

