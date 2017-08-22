Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari: Rodents chased President out of office‎ – Garba Shehu

Posted on Aug 22, 2017

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu has revealed that the president’s office was ravaged by rodents during his medical trip to London. President Muhammadu Buhari spent over a hundred days in the United Kingdom. Fielding questions from Thisday Garba said, “Following the three months period of disuse, […]

