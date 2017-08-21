Buhari: Saraki admits receiving President’s resumption letter

The Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki has confirmed receipt of a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari informing the Senate of his resumption. Saraki confirmed recipt of Buhari’s letter on his Facebook wall, on Monday. “I have received a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari informing the Senate that he has returned to the country. I have […]

Buhari: Saraki admits receiving President's resumption letter

