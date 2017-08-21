Buhari sent by God to deliver Nigeria–PFN leader

The Chairman of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) in Omu-Aran, Kwara, Pastor David Omorinoye, on Monday said President Muhammadu Buhari’s safe return was an indication of his divine call to deliver the country. Omorinoye, a former Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Irepodun Local Government Area, said this in Omu-Aran at a […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

