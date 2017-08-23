Buhari to service chiefs: Crush security threats

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered service chiefs and other security agencies to nip in the bud all security threats to the existence of the country as one indivisible entity.

He gave the directives at a meeting with the Chief of Defence Staff and the service chiefs in his office at his residence, where he is operating from pending the completion on ongoing renovation work in his office in the Presidential Villa.

President Buhari had warned in a national broadcast to the nation that Nigeria’s unity was not negotiable and that Nigerians have the right to live and do business in any part of the country without let or hindrance.

Those at the meeting were Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Abubakar Sadique.

Others were Inspector General of Police, Idris Abubakar, the National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Mongunu (retd) and Department of State Security Service representatives of Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA).

Olonisakin told State House Correspondents at the end of the three-hour meeting, that they were directed to step up their game to stem insecurity in the country.

“We have been meeting with Mr. President for the last three hours. All we have done is to update him on all security issues around the country, within the country and outside the country where our troops are. Of course, we have just updated him because he is aware of what’s been happening. He has been receiving regular briefings from the acting president and he has also been going through the print and electronic media to follow happenings in the country.

“He directed on some areas we should look at so as to enhance our operations in the country. In his address, he talked about the unity of the nation, which is non-negotiable. We have all been fully instructed to ensure that that directive is carried out to the letter.

“The issues of security, every security threat, all security threats were treated one after the other ranging from terrorism to kidnapping, herdsmen/farmers clash, to IPOB issue were all treated. Comments were made as to what to do as regards those issues,” he said.

Asked if the military was going to mobilise to the South- East, Olonisakin said: “Every security issue has been treated and we are going to enhance are operations in all the areas we need to do that. He has given the necessary directives, which will be carried out by the military and the security agencies.

“The assurance is that he also directed that we must ensure that the life and property of the citizens are protected and we must make sure that we secure the whole nation and also that troops that are outside carry out their jobs effective.”

Meanwhile, the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign States of Biafra (MASSOB) said it was perturbed by the president’s order to the service chiefs to crush Biafra agitators.

“Buhari’s order to his service chiefs to crush non-violent members of IPOB and other Biafra agitators further proved his personal hatred against Biafrans…MASSOB is not moved or perturbed by this insensitive and military mentality order because it has been the routine order of Nigeria past leaders against our people. Why can’t Buhari include the Sharia police operating with arms in Arewa states? This hypocritical and unguided sentiments is wholly welcomed because it is the very factors and political ingredients we need to further disseminate this British imposed entity called Nigeria,” MASSOB said in a statement signed by Uchenna Madu.

Sun

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

